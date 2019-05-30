Home invaders strike twice in two hours in Santa Clarita

Authorities are searching for a group of men suspected in two home invasions in the Santa Clarita area late Wednesday.
The first break-in was reported about 9 p.m. at a home in the 17000 block of Blue Aspen Lane in the Canyon Country community, said Sgt. Benjamin Grubb, a spokesman for the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
Residents told authorities that three or four men entered the home after breaking a window at the back of the house. A man in the home was injured when he was grabbed by one of the suspects, according to KTLA-TV.
Roughly two hours later, another break-in was reported about five miles away in the 16000 block of Nearview Drive, Grubb said.
Valuables were taken from at least one of the homes, though it was not clear what items were stolen.