Arrests made after dismembered body found in San Francisco home

Police have arrested two people in connection with a dismembered body found at the home of a missing elderly man in San Francisco.
Officials have released scant details about the investigation, but the San Francisco Examiner reports that an arrest warrant was issued for Stephanie Ching and Douglas Lomas on murder charges.
Public records indicate that Ching and Lomas are relatives of Benedict Ching, 73, who was reported missing Monday.
During a check of the man’s home, police discovered human remains, according to Officer Robert Rueca, a spokesman for the San Francisco Police Department.
The remains have not been identified, and it may take several weeks for DNA analysis, said Trish Bubnis, an investigator with the city’s Medical Examiner’s office.
Officials told the San Francisco Chronicle the body had been cut up, although Rueca would not confirm the condition of the remains.
Less than a year ago, another dismembered body was found in San Francisco. Brian Egg, 65, was reported missing in late July. Police visited and left Egg’s home three times in early August without making contact with anyone before discovering his headless remains inside a fish tank in the house.
