Man found dead on Malibu beach had been shot

A homeless man whose body was found Monday on a Malibu beach turned out to have been shot, the coroner’s office said Thursday.
Deputies responded to a report of a body found near the 25600 block of Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu around Monday, authorities said.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene at 2:15 p.m., and investigators initially said no foul play was suspected.
But the Los Angeles County coroner's office on Thursday said the man, identified as 42-year-old Miguel Guardado Jr., had been shot in the chest and the cause of death was ruled a homicide.
Anyone with information about the death can reach the sheriff’s homicide bureau at (323) 890-5500 or, if they want to remain anonymous, (800) 222-8477.