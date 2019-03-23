The 34th Los Angeles Marathon gets underway early Sunday

More than 24,000 people from around the country and around the world will take over city streets on Sunday as part of the 34th Los Angeles Marathon, a 26.2-mile course extending from Dodger Stadium near downtown L.A. to the beach in Santa Monica.
The race will begin at 6:30 a.m. with wheelchair participants, followed by the women’s elite field at 6:45, and the rest of the runners at 6:55 a.m., organizers said. The route will wind around downtown before turning onto Sunset Boulevard and heading west to Hollywood, Beverly Hills, Century City, Brentwood and Santa Monica.
There will be 22 aid stations along the course as well as medical support at the start and finish lines.
The event will result in a number of major street closures, including Sunset Boulevard, portions of Doheny Drive, Santa Monica Boulevard, Sepulveda Boulevard, Wilshire Boulevard, San Vicente Boulevard and Ocean Avenue, organizers said. More information about street closure can be found at the marathon website.
Street closures are set to begin at midnight Saturday and continue throughout the day along the course. Most roads should be reopened by midafternoon.
Drivers are advised to expect delays and congestion around the race route.