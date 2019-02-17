More rain and snow to fall on Southern California, forecasters say

Yet another Pacific storm is expected to arrive on Sunday, and forecasters are urging travelers to plan before heading out this holiday weekend for mountain resorts where heavy rain earlier in the week prompted the closure of several highways.
Scattered showers could bring roughly a quarter inch of precipitation to Los Angeles County through Sunday, and then taper off. But snow levels are expected to fall down to 2,500 feet by Monday night in local mountains.
Forecasters predict up to 6 inches of fresh powder will fall at elevations above 5,000 feet, which could make weekend travel difficult.
“Dress appropriately and drive carefully,” said Kristen Stewart, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.
A moisture-rich atmospheric river brought intense downpours to California earlier in the week, triggering widespread flooding that prompted evacuations and even unleashed a mudslide that sent one home sliding into another in Marin County. The latest series of storms adds to an already wet winter for Californians.
Downtown Los Angeles saw 2.12 inches of rain in the 24-hour period that ended at midnight Friday. The area has seen 15.5 inches of rain this water year, which began Oct. 1, surpassing the average for the entire year of 14.93 inches. This represents the region getting 173% of average precipitation for this time of year. Typically, the downtown area sees less than 9 inches in that time frame.
With 14 of the last 20 water years — prior to this year — having been drier than average, forecasters say it’s not unusual for recent rainfall to surprise Californians.
“We’ve been lulled into a new normal with so much drought in the last several years,” said Miguel Miller, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service. “Now when it does rain normally it seems like a lot. We’re not on a record pace, but we are definitely well above average.”
The latest storm, stemming from a low-pressure system that originated near Alaska, will bring colder temperatures and lower snow levels, but much lighter rain than the atmospheric river, forecasters said.