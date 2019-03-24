L.A. Marathon gets underway with more than 24,000 runners hitting the streets

Thousands of runners took to the streets Sunday morning for the 34th Los Angeles Marathon, an event that draws world class runners and weekend athletes.
More than 24,000 people from around the country and around the world are expected to hit the 26.2-mile course, extending from Dodger Stadium near downtown L.A. to the beach in Santa Monica.
The race began at 6:30 a.m. with wheelchair participants, followed by the women’s elite field at 6:45 a.m., and the rest of the runners at 6:55 a.m., organizers said. The route winds around downtown before turning onto Sunset Boulevard and heading west to Hollywood, Beverly Hills, Century City, Brentwood and Santa Monica.
The event will result in a number of major street closures, including Sunset Boulevard, portions of Doheny Drive, Santa Monica Boulevard, Sepulveda Boulevard, Wilshire Boulevard, San Vicente Boulevard and Ocean Avenue, organizers said. More information about street closures can be found at the marathon website.
Street closures were set to begin at midnight Saturday and continue throughout the day along the course. Most roads should reopen by midafternoon.
Runners can expect ideal weather, with sunny skies and temperatures in the low 70s, according to the National Weather Service.
The marathon dates back more than three decades to the afterglow of the 1984 Summer Olympics.
At several points in its history, organizers have talked about rivaling the big ones in New York, Boston and Tokyo. But the elite marathon calendar is packed, and elbowing for higher status requires six-figure prize money, more than L.A. has been willing to offer.
This year, the winner’s purse will be $23,000 for first place in each division.
Kenyan long-distance runner Weldon Kirui is hoping to be the marathon’s first three-time winner.