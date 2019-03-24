Elisha Barno wins L.A. Marathon; Askale Merachi wins women’s race in course-record time

For the first time since 2016 the Los Angeles Marathon has a new men’s champion.
Elisha Barno of Kenya passed countryman John Korir in the final meters to win the 34th edition of the L.A. Marathon on Sunday in a time of 2 hours, 11 minutes and 45.54 seconds. Korir finished second (2:11:52.29) and Juan Luis Barrios (2:11.59.45) of Mexico was third.
Korir broke away from the main group of elite men runners before the 20-mile mark, but Barno managed to catch up to him over the final two miles and pass him just before the finish line. Barno’s victory prevented countryman Weldon Kirui from becoming the first runner to win the L.A. Marathon three times. Kirui entered the race as the two-time defending champion.
On the women’s side Askale Merachi of Ethiopia broke the “stadium to the sea” course record with a winning time of 2:24:11.83 seconds. Kenya’s Cynthia Jerop of Kenya finished second (2:25:54.41) and countrywoman Lucy Karimi (2:26:15.42) was third.
The annual race, which begins at Dodger Stadium and weaves past various Los Angeles landmarks on the way to Santa Monica, attracted thousands of runners.