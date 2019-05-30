Man in critical condition after shooting in Hyde Park

Los Angeles police are searching for two men in connection with a shooting Wednesday afternoon in South L.A. that left a man in critical condition.
The victim, thought to be in his 30s, was awake and breathing when he was taken to a hospital.
Because of his condition, detectives have cordoned off the scene of the shooting, which took place about 4:15 p.m., at Brynhurst Avenue and West Slauson Avenue in case the incident becomes a homicide investigation, said Officer Mike Lopez, a Los Angeles Police Department public information officer.
No further information regarding assailants or the victim was available.
In the past year, six people have been shot and killed in the Hyde Park neighborhood, according to data complied by The Times’ Homicide Report.