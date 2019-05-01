Driver killed on 10 Freeway in fiery crash involving Metro bus

One person was killed Tuesday night after their vehicle collided with a stalled Metro bus on the 10 Freeway near Alhambra, according to initial reports.
About 8 p.m., a Silver Line Metro bus was traveling west in the HOV Express Lane when it experienced an “electrical problem” and stopped, said Jose Ubaldo, a Metro spokesman. The bus was then rear-ended by a white vehicle traveling behind it.
Minutes later, the white vehicle caught fire and was soon fully engulfed, according to initial reports from the California Highway Patrol. Witnesses told first responders that the driver of the white vehicle never got out of the vehicle. The person was confirmed dead at 8:35 p.m.
Four passengers and the bus operator were uninjured.
CHP is investigating the accident. There was no information immediately available on the driver who died.
Ubaldo said there is no further information available on what caused the electrical issue.