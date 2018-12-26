Police officer fatally shot during traffic stop in Stanislaus County

Authorities are searching for a man suspected of fatally shooting a police officer during a traffic stop early Wednesday in Stanislaus County.
Officer Ronil Singh, 33, radioed that he was pulling over a vehicle at 12:57 a.m. at Merced Street and Eucalyptus Avenue in Newman, authorities said. A few minutes later, he called out “shots fired” over the radio, they said.
Authorities who responded to help found Singh had been shot at the scene. He was taken to a hospital, where he died. The motorist Singh had stopped was gone, police said.
Singh, a native of Fiji, had worked for the Newman Police Department since 2011.
“Our Newman Police family is devastated by the loss of Ronil,” Chief Randy Richardson said in a prepared statement. “If anyone has any information regarding the identity of the suspect, please contact law enforcement immediately.”
A gray, extended-cab Dodge Ram pickup was seen in the area at the time of the shooting, authorities said. Police detectives released photos of a man suspected in the shooting and are asking for the public’s help in finding him. It was not clear how the man was linked to the shooting.
Anyone with information on the matter is asked to call Det. Michael Fisher at (209) 525-7083 or the department’s dispatchers at (209) 552-2468.