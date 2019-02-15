LAPD officer in critical condition after skid row beating

An off-duty Los Angeles police officer was left in critical condition after an attempted robbery that ended in gunfire in the skid row area early Thursday morning, sources told The Times.
The officer, who was not identified, was “severely injured” during the incident near 6th and San Julian streets around 3:30 a.m. Thursday, according to a statement issued by LAPD.
An officer-involved shooting occurred during the clash, police said. The suspected assailant was also in critical condition.
The department did not explain what led up to the clash. An LAPD spokesman could not immediately say whether the suspect had been accused of a crime.
The attack happened near the rear entrance of the Midnight Mission, where sidewalks are lined with tents and hundreds of homeless people often congregate.
Two law enforcement officials, who requested anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the case, said the officer was attacked from behind in an attempted robbery.
One source said the suspect, who is believed to be homeless, struck the officer with brass knuckles.
The officer fired at least two shots in self-defense, according to the officials, who said the suspect fled to the LAPD’s nearby Central Division station, where he sought medical attention.
The officer is assigned to the 77th Street Division, multiple sources said.
The LAPD had not had an officer-involved shooting in 2019 until Thursday morning, but the skid row incident was the first of two in a matter of hours.
Around 7 a.m. Thursday, an officer shot and killed an armed man on a train platform at the 7th & Metro Center station downtown. It was not immediately clear what led to the shooting.