At least one dead in small plane crash in Riverside neighborhood

At least one person was killed Saturday when a small plane crashed in a residential neighborhood in Riverside, KTLA News reported.
The twin-engine Beechcraft BE50 crashed about 11:50 a.m. Saturday in the 10500 block of Robinson Avenue after the pilot reported engine trouble, according to the Federal Aviation Administration and the Riverside Fire Department. The plane was flying from Chino to Apple Valley.
The pilot was the only person on board, according to an FAA spokesman.
No further information was immediately available.
The Riverside Press-Enterprise reported that the plane crashed into the backyard of a home.
Riverside city fire Capt. Brian Guzzetta told the Press-Enterprise that the plane caught fire but that the flames did not spread to the house. Debris from the crash caused minor damage to nearby homes.
The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the cause of the crash.
The Beechcraft BE50 can seat up to six people, including the pilot.