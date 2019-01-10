Two San Francisco officers crash patrol motorcycles into each other, police say

A San Francisco police officer was injured Thursday afternoon after a collision with another officer while both were on their patrol motorcycles, authorities said.
The officers were riding in the area of 5th and Bryant streets shortly before 1 p.m. when the crash happened, said Officer Robert Rueca, a spokesman for the San Francisco Police Department.
It’s unclear whether any other vehicles were involved. Rueca said it was not immediately clear whether either of the offices were taken to a hospital.