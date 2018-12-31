Body found on 5 Freeway in Santa Ana after being run over several times

A person was found dead after being run over several times early Monday morning on the 5 Freeway in Santa Ana, authorities said.
The California Highway Patrol received calls about 1 a.m. after at least one driver reported running over something believed to be a body on the northbound 5 Freeway at the 22 Freeway. The body was in the No. 2 lane and was struck by several vehicles, a CHP spokeswoman said.
There were reports the person had jumped from the 22 Freeway onto the 5, but the CHP could not confirm that.
The Orange Police Department said it had been in contact with the person, who had been walking the streets of Orange not far from where the body was found.
Several lanes of the 5 that had to be closed were reopened about 3:30 a.m.