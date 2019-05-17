Man arrested after allegedly molesting 10-year-old girls at slumber party

Police have arrested a 26-year-old man they say broke into a Central California home and sexually assaulted two 10-year-old girls who were having a slumber party.
Timothy Jay Picard was naked when he sneaked into the Clovis home through a window Sunday night, Clovis Police Chief Matt Basgall said.
The girls woke up to find Picard inappropriately touching them, the police chief said. The girls fought off the man, who left through the same window.
Officials arrested Picard on Wednesday. He has been charged with first-degree burglary, committing lewd and lascivious acts with a minor under 14 and violating probation, according to authorities.
It was not immediately clear whether Picard has an attorney.