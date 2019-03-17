TV host Tom Hatten, who kept generations of L.A. kids company, dies at 92

Hatten became beloved by children as the doodling, uniformed host of KTLA's "Popeye and His Friends" daily children's show in early '60s and again in the late '70s. One such fan, director Jon Landis, recounted his own unsuccessful efforts as a 10-year-old to get his own kiddie puppet show on "Popeye" when he offered Hatten a part in his movie "Spies Like Us.”