Woman rescued after she and 2 others scale 180-foot hangar at former Marine base in Tustin

An 18-year-old woman was taken to a hospital after being rescued from the top of a hangar at the former U.S. Marine Corps base in Tustin late Sunday, authorities said.
An Orange County Sheriff’s Department helicopter saw three teens, one of whom appeared to be unconscious, atop the property’s north hangar shortly after 11 p.m.
Two of the teens climbed down on their own, but the third had to be lowered by a helicopter. She was taken to a hospital by ambulance, said Orange County Fire Authority Capt. Carlos Huerta.
Her condition was not immediately known Monday.
It is not clear how the group climbed to the top of the structure, which city documents show is about 180 feet high. The hangars were built in the early 1940s to house manned blimps during World War II and remained active for decades. The base officially closed in July 1999.