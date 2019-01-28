Underwear-clad man breaks into San Diego home and demands clothing, police say

A San Diego couple was jolted awake early Sunday by a scantily clad 49-year-old man who showed up in their bedroom in search of some more appropriate attire.
Cliff Edwards was wearing only underwear when he entered the home on Curlew Street about 6:30 a.m. through the front door and woke the residents to demand clothing, according to one of the residents and San Diego police.
Resident Robbie Alva told KSWB-TV Channel 5 that the man, whom he suspects is homeless, was acting erratically.
“I’m scared. I don’t know if he has a weapon. He’s standing there in his boxers, so I don’t know what his intentions are,” he told the station.
Edwards eventually left the residence and was arrested on suspicion of trespassing, being under the influence of a controlled substance and a parole violation, police said.
He is being held in the San Diego Central Jail without bail.