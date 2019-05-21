Venice man gunned down on neighborhood sidewalk; 4 shooters sought

Police are looking for four men in the fatal shooting of a man in Venice, authorities said Tuesday.
The group fired several times at a man who was walking in a residential area near 5th Avenue and Broadway about 3:30 p.m. Monday, said Officer Lizeth Lomeli, a spokeswoman for the Los Angeles Police Department.
The victim, identified by officers as 29-year-old Lavell Harris, died at the scene from multiple gunshot wounds.
Several witnesses said they saw four men wearing hoodies flee the area in a dark-colored sedan, Lomeli said. They were last seen driving north on 5th toward Broadway.
Harris, who officials said was from the Venice neighborhood where he was killed, was shot at least once in the head, LAPD officers told KTLA-TV Channel 5.
Investigators don’t have a motive for the shooting and have not determined whether it was gang-related.