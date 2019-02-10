Teen suspected of deliberately running over a Thousand Oaks High assistant is arrested

A 16-year-old boy was arrested after authorities said he intentionally ran over a woman following a basketball game Friday night at Thousand Oaks High School, leaving the victim with life-threatening injuries, authorities said.
Deputies responded to reports of a vehicle assault in the school parking lot about 8:15 p.m., according to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office. The student was seen stealing, officials said, and the woman, a school activities assistant, had attempted to stand in front of his car to prevent him from leaving.
The teenager then allegedly hit the woman with his vehicle, knocking her to the ground. The suspect then ran over the woman before fleeing the scene, sheriff's officials said.
The woman, 50, identified by school district officials as Lisa Solis, suffered life-threatening injuries from the hit-and-run incident and was in critical but stable condition Saturday, authorities said. Solis had allegedly caught the teenager stealing packaged food items from a concession stand, the Ventura County Star reported.
Deputies later located the driver and said he was a student of the Conejo Valley Unified School District but did not attend Thousand Oaks High School, according to the Star. He was not identified because of his age.
The student was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and booked into the county’s juvenile justice center, authorities said.
In a statement Saturday, school district superintendent Mark McLaughlin said: “We are heartbroken that a member of our CVUSD family suffered life threatening injuries during an incident that occurred outside last night’s basketball game at Thousand Oaks High School.”
“Mrs. Lisa Solis, Activities Assistant for Thousand Oaks High School, is a dedicated member of the TOHS team, and a parent of CVUSD students,” he said. “Please keep Lisa and her family in your thoughts and prayers.”