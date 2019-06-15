I watched Eric Garcetti rise to the challenge of homelessness and fall short. But it’s not all his fault

I heard Garcetti say more than once last week that although the city’s homeless numbers jumped 16%, the state number was twice as high, so the city is clearly doing something right. Watching him bask as First to Serve staff and clients thanked him and took pictures, I wondered if this is what you do when dreams of higher office evaporate; when you campaign for a school parcel tax that goes down in flames; and when even the most compassionate of L.A.’s residents wonder why you can’t do more about the public health threat from mounds of trash near encampments.