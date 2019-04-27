Long Beach police arrest minor in sexual assaults of two teenage girls

Long Beach police have arrested a 17-year-old boy on suspicion of sexually assaulting two teenage girls. Others may also have been assaulted, officials said Friday.
The suspect was taken into custody Tuesday following reports made by 16-year-old and 17-year-old girls. In separate incidents over the last few years, authorities say, he met victims on campus at Wilson High School in Long Beach and brought them to his residence, where he allegedly drugged and sexually assaulted them. Police say he used a ride-hailing service to take the victims to their homes.
Police could not say whether the suspect lived with a guardian.
Wilson High School is on spring break. A representative was not immediately available for comment.
The suspect was booked on suspicion of lewd and lascivious acts on a minor, and was being held at Los Angeles Juvenile Hall. His name has not been released because he is a minor.
Police encouraged any other victims to come forward.