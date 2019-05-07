Former wrestling coach convicted of molesting six boys and girls he mentored

A former wrestling coach at a Sun Valley high school who also worked with a boys and girls club has been convicted of dozens of counts of child molestation and sexual abuse with a half-dozen boys and girls he mentored.
It took less than a day for jurors to convict Terry Terrell Gillard of 47 felony and misdemeanor counts of child molestation.
Gillard met his victims through his role as a wrestling coach at John H. Francis Polytechnic High School, where he was also a campus aide.
The verdict reached Monday was read in a Los Angeles Superior Court on Tuesday morning after a lengthy emotional testimony with a parade of victims.
L.A. Superior Court Judge Hayden Zacky ordered Gillard be held without bail after the verdict pending his June sentencing. Gillard, 59, of Sylmar now faces upward of 50 years in prison at the sentencing.
The victims include four boys and two girls between the ages of 11 and 14 at the time of the offenses.
Several of the victims have already retained civil attorneys and are seeking to sue the Los Angeles Unified School District.