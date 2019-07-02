Navy SEAL found not guilty of murder in Iraq prisoner case

A former roommate of Gallagher, MacNeil testified that he and Gallagher and other SEALs were driving to help Iraqi forces near the front lines on May 3, 2017, when chatter came over the platoon radio transmission that an air strike in support of Iraqi forces had wounded someone. Once it became clear that the person was an Islamic State fighter, MacNeil testified: “I heard Chief Gallagher announce, ‘Lay off, he’s mine.’”