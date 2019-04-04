Woman who drove getaway car in Nipsey Hussle shooting faces anger in community

There are growing questions about the woman who drove the getaway car that the suspect in the shooting of Nipsey Hussle used to flee the scene of the attack.
Police say Eric Holder, 29, got into a dispute with Hussle on Sunday at the rapper’s shop on Slauson Avenue. Holder allegedly returned and opened fire. Hussle was fatally wounded, and two others were also shot.
The gunman ran to a waiting car and got away.
The woman who drove the getaway car turned herself in to authorities Monday and is continuing to cooperate with detectives. She has not been arrested, said Josh Rubenstein, LAPD’s director of communications.
According to two sources familiar with the investigation, the woman has insisted to detectives that she never knew Holder intended to harm Hussle and was aware of the shooting only in the aftermath.
The role of the driver remains an issue of debate in the Hyde Park community where the shooting occurred.
Community activist Najee Ali is calling for the immediate arrest of the driver.
"Holder's female accomplice waited two days to turn herself in to police. That was two days too many,” he said.
Ali is also demanding more details from police.
Some members of a gang with ties to both Hussle and Holder have distributed the what they claim is driver’s name and image on social media, according to multiple sources.
Holder was an aspiring rapper who went by the moniker Fly Mac. His Instagram handle was “ima_god_in_da_streetz.” He sang of body bags, “38 gun blasts” and bloody homicides. He was convicted in 2012 of carrying a loaded firearm and was sentenced to 180 days in jail and three years of probation, court records show.
It’s unclear what the relationship was between Holder and the driver.
What Holder told the driver while in the car could strengthen the prosecutors’ potential case.