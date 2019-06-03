Fire at Pechanga Resort Casino causes evacuation, major emergency response

Pechanga Resort Casino in Temecula was evacuated Monday amid a fire at the facility.
At approximately 11:30 a.m., a fire broke out in a hotel elevator shaft in the original tower of the Pechanga Resort Casino.
“The Pechanga Fire Department immediately responded and knocked the fire down,” a casino spokesperson said. “Out of an abundance of caution, team members and guests in the hotel tower were evacuated. The incident was not near the casino.”
Television coverage showed a huge fire department response to the casino. As of 1 p.m., firefighters and other first responders remained on scene.
