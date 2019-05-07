Ex-prosecutor’s son was killed dropping off daughter at day care. Now, a suspect is named

Authorities in Central California have released the identity of a man suspected in the killing of the son of a former district attorney.
Atwater Police Chief Michael Salvador said Monday that detectives are searching for 26-year-old Dagoberto Penaloza in the shooting death of Ethan Morse.
Morse was the son of former Merced County Dist. Atty. Larry Morse II.
The 22-year-old Morse was shot in March at a busy intersection where he had gone to drop off his daughter at daycare.
Salvador says there is a $1-million arrest warrant out for Penaloza, who is considered armed and dangerous.