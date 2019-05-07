Advertisement

Ex-prosecutor’s son was killed dropping off daughter at day care. Now, a suspect is named

By Associated Press
May 07, 2019 | 12:20 PM
This undated image released by the Atwater Police Department shows Dagoberto Penaloza. Police Chief Michael Salvador says detectives are searching for Penaloza in the shooting death of Ethan Morse, the son of a former district attorney. (Atwater Police Department)

Authorities in Central California have released the identity of a man suspected in the killing of the son of a former district attorney.

Atwater Police Chief Michael Salvador said Monday that detectives are searching for 26-year-old Dagoberto Penaloza in the shooting death of Ethan Morse.

Morse was the son of former Merced County Dist. Atty. Larry Morse II.

The 22-year-old Morse was shot in March at a busy intersection where he had gone to drop off his daughter at daycare.

Salvador says there is a $1-million arrest warrant out for Penaloza, who is considered armed and dangerous.

