Quinceañeras flock to Mormon temple in Oakland for stunning photo backdrop

No one can tell her she can’t do it her way, said Evelyn Zambrano, 15, of Oakley. Zambrano opted out of throwing a quinceañera, electing to go on a two-week trip to Mexico to hang out with relatives. She regretted the decision, though, and said she planned to host a Sweet 16 instead. Most of all, she wishes she had gotten a quinceañera gown, which often features a bell-shaped skirt and form-fitting bodice, similar to the kind of dresses Disney princesses wear.