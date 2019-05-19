Advertisement

Rain pounds Southern California and another storm is coming Tuesday

By a Times staff writer
May 19, 2019 | 7:40 AM
Rain pounds Southern California and another storm is coming Tuesday
Lauren Lewis takes a walk around Lake Balboa in Encino in light rain Thursday. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

Another unusual May storm dumped more rain on Southern California on Sunday.

Here is what to expect:

Advertisement

--The rain will continue through Sunday evening with a chance of thunderstorms in some areas.

--The storm should dump up to 0.25 inch of rain along the coast, up to 0.50 inch inland and 1-6 inches of snow in mountains above 5,000 feet.

--The storm is bringing with it low temperatures in the L.A. area, with highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s.

--Another storm will move in Tuesday, with more rain expected.

A storm on Thursday brought record-breaking rain for May, clobbering at least half a dozen rainfall tallies in Southern California.

In Northern California, a new storm was expected to bring more rain and snow.

A winter storm warning was issued for the Sierra Nevada through early Monday. Heavy snow could cause travel delays in the mountains.

Advertisement
Advertisement