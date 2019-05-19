Rain pounds Southern California and another storm is coming Tuesday

Another unusual May storm dumped more rain on Southern California on Sunday.
Here is what to expect:
--The rain will continue through Sunday evening with a chance of thunderstorms in some areas.
--The storm should dump up to 0.25 inch of rain along the coast, up to 0.50 inch inland and 1-6 inches of snow in mountains above 5,000 feet.
--The storm is bringing with it low temperatures in the L.A. area, with highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s.
--Another storm will move in Tuesday, with more rain expected.
A storm on Thursday brought record-breaking rain for May, clobbering at least half a dozen rainfall tallies in Southern California.
In Northern California, a new storm was expected to bring more rain and snow.
A winter storm warning was issued for the Sierra Nevada through early Monday. Heavy snow could cause travel delays in the mountains.