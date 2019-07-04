Videos show chandeliers swaying, pools sloshing the moment the Ridgecrest earthquake hit

The earthquake that rattled Southern California on Thursday morning — centered in the remote Searles Valley but felt as far away as Long Beach and Las Vegas — sent people scrambling for safety and for their smartphones.
Many uploaded videos to social media, showing the merchandise thrown from store shelves and chandeliers swaying thanks to the 6.4-magnitude quake.
There were no immediate reports of fatalities, though authorities in the city of Ridgecrest were responding to dozens of emergency calls. Authorities are still assessing the extent of the damage, and there are reports of power outages.