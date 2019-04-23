Man claiming to be sheriff's official phoned threat to county counsel, sparking probe

The inspector general for Los Angeles County has launched an investigation into a threat made against the county’s chief attorney by a man who identified himself as a Sheriff’s Department official, authorities said Monday.
The threat came in the form of a call Saturday to the cellphone of the county counsel, Mary Wickham, from a person who said he was a Sheriff’s Department sergeant, interim Inspector General Rodrigo A. Castro-Silva said in a statement.
The caller apparently told Wickham to immediately surrender to a Sheriff’s Department station for a failure to appear on a grand jury summons from 2006.
The caller threatened to arrest Wickham at her home when she told him there was no basis for his demand, according to the statement.
Castro-Silva called the episode “a hostile act intended to intimidate a public official doing her job on behalf of Los Angeles County, the Board of Supervisors and the residents we serve.”
The incident comes at a time of heightened tension between Sheriff Alex Villanueva and the county Board of Supervisors, which has gone to court to try to stop the sheriff from reinstating a deputy who was fired for violating policies regarding domestic violence and dishonesty.
“I anticipate and expect the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s full and immediate cooperation in determining the individual or individuals behind this unwarranted attack on the County’s top legal advisor,” Castro-Silva said in the statement.
Sheriff’s Department spokesman Capt. Darren Harris said the threat appeared to be a common scam that the agency has been warning the public about. He said he is still looking into whether the Sheriff’s Department will partner with the inspector general’s office on the investigation.