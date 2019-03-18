Tim Murakami is named L.A. County sheriff’s second-in-command

Ray Leyva, a longtime Los Angeles County sheriff’s official who came back from retirement to serve as Sheriff Alex Villanueva’s second-in-command, is stepping down a little more than three months into the new sheriff’s term, a department spokeswoman said.
Assistant Sheriff Tim Murakami will replace Leyva immediately and assume the role of undersheriff, said the spokeswoman, Nicole Nishida.
“Sheriff Villanueva would like to thank Mr. Leyva for serving this organization through our transition phase,” the sheriff’s chief-of-staff, Lawrence Del Mese, wrote in an email reviewed by The Times.
The email was sent Monday morning to captains, commanders and chiefs.
Leyva did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Leyva had been seen by many in the department as an experienced, stabilizing force for Villanueva, who had never served in the upper ranks before scoring a shocking upset over his predecessor, Jim McDonnell, in the race for sheriff last year. Villanueva previously served as a lieutenant.
The move marks a stunning rise for Murakami, who had been captain at the Industry station before Villanueva promoted him three ranks to assistant sheriff. He will now ascend another rank. Villanueva replaced nearly his entire executive staff immediately upon taking office.
Murakami was one of three senior Sheriff’s Department executives who reevaluated the disciplinary case of a deputy who had been fired in connection with allegations of domestic abuse and stalking. The “truth and reconciliation” panel concluded the deputy, Caren Carl Mandoyan, had been punished unfairly, paving the way for his reinstatement, according to the panel’s report reviewed by The Times.
The reinstatement of Mandoyan, who volunteered on Villanueva’s campaign, has been a source of controversy during the new sheriff’s term, setting off a legal dispute with the county Board of Supervisors.
Leyva, who took medical retirement as a commander in 2016 because of back and wrist issues, said in late November that he intended to return as a civilian and would serve for only 120 days. It has been 106 days since Villanueva was sworn in Dec. 3.
People who serve the county on 120-day agreements can sometimes have their contracts renewed.
“I’m excited about coming back because I get to work with some great people again. I’m pretty humbled that Alex asked me to come back,” Leyva said in November. He said he had known Villanueva since the late 1980s when they worked together at the East Los Angeles station.
Leyva, who ran for sheriff in 2006, was supportive of Villanueva during his campaign and showed up to at least one of his election events.