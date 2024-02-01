Your guide to L.A. County’s 4th District supervisor race

At least two of the names on this year’s ballot for Los Angeles County supervisor in the 4th District will probably be familiar to voters.

Incumbent Janice Hahn, a longtime politician hailing from one of California’s most prominent political families, wants another term. Alex Villanueva, the controversial former L.A. County sheriff, wants to win Hahn’s seat after regularly clashing with the board during his term as top cop. And John Cruikshank, the mayor of Rancho Palos Verdes, thinks he can beat them both.

The three are vying to represent the county’s 4th District, home to more than 2 million residents across roughly 400 square miles. Spanning most of the southern and southeastern parts of the county, the district is massive by any metric, encompassing parts of 32 cities, including Long Beach and Torrance. It’s geographically bigger than most American cities and more populous than many states.

Hahn and Villanueva are registered Democrats, though the Los Angeles County Democratic Party has tried to distance itself from the former sheriff, and Cruikshank is a Republican. The seat is nonpartisan.

At stake in this election, the three candidates agree, is not just the quality of life for 4th District residents but conditions countywide. Though most constituents have only a foggy sense that they have a county government — and even less of a sense of what it does — the seat of supervisor is one of the most powerful positions in California politics, the envy of many higher-profile politicians who have to rally a small army to get anything passed.

Each of the five county supervisors has real sway over a $43-billion budget and a workforce almost as large as the population of Berkeley. It’s the reason the all-female board has been dubbed the “Five Little Queens” — their decisions have a tangible impact on the 10 million people who call L.A. County home.

On March 5, 4th District voters will decide whom to put at the helm.