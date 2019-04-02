Top USC officials stepping down as university tries to set new course

As USC’s top lawyer, Amir and her staff helped oversee the response to a number of scandals, including the current federal investigation into college admissions and the misconduct allegations against Dr. George Tyndall. The former campus gynecologist has been accused of sexual misconduct toward more than 600 students and is the subject of criminal investigations by the L.A. Police Department and the district attorney’s office. Tyndall has strongly denied any wrongdoing.