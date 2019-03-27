USC, UCLA among universities under federal investigation in college admissions scandal

The U.S. Department of Education has launched an investigation into several of the universities involved in the far-reaching college admissions scandal.
Yale said the “preliminary investigation” involved it and seven other universities “whose employees or applicants were named in the federal bribery investigation” and was examining whether they had “complied with regulations and requirements pertaining to the federal student aid program.”
“We are reviewing the department’s requests and will respond appropriately,” Yale President Peter Salovey said in a statement.
The scheme began in 2011 and centered on a Newport Beach college placement firm run by William “Rick” Singer. Parents are accused of paying Singer to help their children cheat on college entrance exams and to falsify athletic records of students so they could secure admission to top universities including USC, UCLA, Stanford, Georgetown and Yale, court records show.
USC and UCLA have said they would cooperate with the probe.
Prosecutors allege that Singer instructed parents to donate funds to a fake charity he had established as part of the scheme. Most of the parents paid at least $200,000, but some spent up to $6.5 million to guarantee their children admission to top universities, authorities said. Parents were then able to deduct the donations from their income taxes, according to the Internal Revenue Service.
The scheme itself was fairly simple, prosecutors said: Singer instructed parents to seek extended time for their children on ACT and SAT exams. In at least one instance, a student claimed to have a learning disability to obtain medical documentation required by the College Board and ACT Inc. to grant additional time on the tests, according to court documents.
The Associated Press reported that in addition to Yale, the Department of Education is also probing Wake Forest, Stanford and Georgetown universities, along with USC; the University of San Diego; the University of Texas, Austin; and UCLA.
Federal regulators requested a variety of records and information about students and employees implicated in the scheme.