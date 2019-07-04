Ugly academic war ends with unprecedented apology from USC, $50-million settlement

UC San Diego believed it was unethical for USC to hire away such a large group of researchers at one time, attempt to deny access to the trove of Alzheimer’s data its campus researchers had gathered over years and bypass the established process for transferring grants to new institutions. Since federal grants belong to the institution and not the individual researcher, UC San Diego officials believe Aisen should have notified them that he wanted to leave and they in turn would have asked the federal agencies about shifting the grants. That did not happen.