Slain USC student was a gun control advocate who believed music could ‘heal the world’

At around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, McElhaney and eight friends walked from a nearby home to a strip-mall liquor store at Maple Avenue and Adams Boulevard, about a mile and a half from USC, said Los Angeles Police Capt. Billy Hayes, who oversees the Robbery Homicide Division. After buying booze, the group was approached in the parking lot by three or four men. The men attempted to mug the group, and McElhaney was shot likely after objecting to the robbery, Hayes said. The suspects fled in a car. No one else was hurt.