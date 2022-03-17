Co-Founder & Managing Director

Intrepid Investment Banker

Investment Banking

Adam Abramowitz is a co-founder and managing director at Intrepid as well as the co-head of Intrepid’s Healthcare Group. His journey in investment banking started as a 16-year-old high school summer intern at Barrington Associates (Intrepid’s predecessor). After several summers interning at Barrington during college, Abramowitz joined Barrington full-time as an entry-level analyst in 2001, where he learned the fundamentals of investment banking. He subsequently rose through the ranks and gained invaluable hands-on experience advising middle-market business owners in their M&A transactions. In 2010, Abramowitz enthusiastically jumped at the opportunity to start Intrepid and become a driving force supporting the firm’s growth. In addition to continuing his M&A practice advising middle-market business owners, as a co-founder of the firm, Abramowitz played a key role on Intrepid’s Management Committee in building out the strategies, systems, and talent to ensure Intrepid is positioned for long-term success.