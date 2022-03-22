Founder & Managing Director

Park Lane IBS LLC

Investment Banking

Andrew Kline brings a broad background of professional sports experience, investment banking expertise, and industry knowledge to Park Lane. Kline has advised on M&A transactions in all of the major sports and also been fundamental in obtaining financing for many early stage sports-based businesses. Prior to founding Park Lane, Kline was drafted by a professional football team, for whom he played center and quick guard. After retiring from football, Kline became an active investor in the San Diego and Arizona real estate markets and brought sizable returns to investors in his fund. Kline is widely considered a premier sports investment banker, as evidenced by his numerous mentions in regional, national, and global publications. He is the only modern-day professional football player to start his own investment bank. He’s committed to not only delivering impeccable service to his clients but also fostering guidance and growth to other former athletes.