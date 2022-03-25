Partner

Blank Rome LLP

Professional Services

Anthony R. Callobre, a partner in the Los Angeles office of Blank Rome, is among the leading banking and finance lawyers in California, with an impressive track record and reputation for excellent client service on the borrower and lender side of commercial loan transactions. With a focus on asset-based lending and fund finance, Callobre represents lenders and borrowers in commercial loan transactions; his counsel extends across loan types, from single lender to syndicated loans, and multiple structures, from unsecured to secured loans. His national and cross-border practice includes a wide variety of client industries, including apparel and textiles, consumer products, engineering, construction and infrastructure, sports and entertainment, retail, technology, and transportation, as well as many of the leading commercial banks and finance companies, along with hedge funds, private equity groups, business development companies, and other investors, lenders, and corporate borrowers in debt financing, commercial lending, and corporate finance matters.