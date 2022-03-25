Entertainment Business Manager

Abacus Financial Business Management

Professional Services

As the principal of Abacus Financial Management Group, Belva Anakwenze serves as a virtual CFO for several creatives in Los Angeles. Her clients range from entertainers and their closely held companies to large entertainment tech companies. She also has several music live events and musicians Anakwenze has made sharp pivots in the past, such as when she changed her client base from professional athletes to entertainment industry talent, including actors, directors, producers, and writers. For them and their closely held companies, Abacus handles the day-to-day financial affairs as well as helps them plan and invest. Anakwenze’s business continues to grow in client base and employees. In the male-dominated financial world, she is able to reach her goals as a CFO by facing challenges and tough conversations head-on and speaking in everyday vernacular to ensure complete transparency and financial climate understanding.