Managing Director

JPMorgan Chase

Commercial Banking

Dr. Betty Uribe arrived in the United States as a child from Colombia with nothing to her family’s name. Today, she is an international brand name and oversees JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s entire California retail bank network.

As JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s California consumer bank divisional director -- the largest bank in the United States with more than $3.2 trillion in assets under management -- Uribe is responsible for over 10,000 employees across nearly 1,000 branches. It’s a significant career move for Uribe, who left California Bank & Trust in late 2019 after eight years to grow her “Dr. Betty” brand internationally. This effort included speaking engagements, consulting and philanthropic work, but she says those plans were cut short when the global pandemic reached Europe, causing a chain reaction that ultimately led her back into banking.