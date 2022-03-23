Bryant Riley

Co-Founder Co-CEO Chairman Of The Board

B. Riley Financial

Investment Banking

Bryant R. Riley has served as chairman and co-chief executive officer of B. Riley Financial since June 2014 and July 2018 respectively, and as a director since August 2009. He also previously served as chief executive officer from June 2014 to July 2018.

In addition, Riley served as the chairman of B. Riley & Co., LLC since founding the stock brokerage firm in 1997 until its combination with FBR Capital Markets & Co., LLC in 2017; chief executive officer of B. Riley & Co., LLC from 1997 to 2006; chairman of B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. from April 2019 to February 2020, at which time it had completed its business combination with Alta Equipment Group, Inc. and as chairman of B. Riley Principal Merger Corp II from May 2020 to November 2020 at which time it had completed it business combination with Eos Energy Enterprises.