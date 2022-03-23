Cary H. Thompson

Executive Vice Chairman of Global Investment Banking

Bank of America/Merrill Lynch

Investment Banking

Cary Thompson is the executive vice chairman of Bank of America. Thompson currently advises numerous public and private companies on a variety of transactions including mergers and acquisitions, capital raising and restructuring with a specific focus on financial institutions, industrial, technology and media companies. Thompson has completed over $1 trillion in transactions during his career. Transactions include the purchase of Dunn and Bradstreet for $7.3 billon, the sale of the Los Angeles Clippers to Steve Ballmer for $2 billion, advising FIS on its $9.2 billion acquisition of SunGard and, more recently, Global Payments on its $25 billion purchase of Total Systems Services and NCR’s $10 billion purchase of Cardtronics.

Thompson joined Bank of America from Bear Stearns where he served as Senior Managing Director since 1999. Mr. Thompson ran investment banking on the West Coast and was a senior financial institutions and media banker since the 1980s.