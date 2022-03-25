Christopher Edmonds

EVP, Executive Director of Commercial Banking

California Bank & Trust

Commercial Banking

Chris Edmonds’ current position is as executive director of CB&T’s commercial bank, where he oversees about 100 employees, roughly one-third of the bank’s assets, and about $5 billion in loan commitments. When the pandemic struck in 2020, Edmonds and team were suddenly charged with processing the bank’s Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). While it wasn’t a cakewalk, that program helped thousands of small businesses and hundreds of thousands of workers across the state stay afloat. One recent deal on Edmonds’ plate was helping secure financing for Mike Persall (chairman of ABP Capital) and Joe Kudla (founder of Vuori, a clothing brand with a distinctly California vibe). It’s the sort of financing deal the commercial banking division closes regularly – making a difference for small business owners, their employees and customers across the state.