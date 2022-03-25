Corey A. Boock

Partner - Infrastructure Group

A nationally recognized leader in the field of public-private partnerships (P3s), Corey Boock offers clients more than 25 years’ experience in structuring, procuring, financing and negotiating cutting-edge deals in the transportation industry, as well as the social infrastructure, water/wastewater and solid waste sectors. Boock handles a wide range of P3 and alternative project delivery and innovative finance approaches including concession/ franchises, availability payment models, design-build, design-build-finance and design-build-operate-maintain. He has represented public agencies as well as private sponsors and contractors in Alaska, Arizona, California, Indiana, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Texas, Virginia and British Columbia. His leadership role in the financial close of the precedent-setting $1.18 billion East End Crossing project included the largest issue of Private Activity Bonds for a U.S. P3 transportation deal and was the first bridge availability payment concession transaction in the country.