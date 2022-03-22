Danielle V. Garcia

Partner

Holland & Knight

Professional Services

Danielle Garcia began her career in representing lenders 25 years ago while still in law school. She has worked at several top 100 law firms in her career and presently maintains her practice at Holland & Knight, LLP in Los Angeles where she is a member of the firm’s financial services practice, focusing on representing lenders in secured transactions – including senior, second lien and mezzanine financings – on an asset-based, recurring revenue, cash-flow and leverage basis. Garcia also advises clients on the establishment of credit facilities regarding acquisitions (including tender offers), recapitalizations, refinancings, debtor-in-possession financings, working capital and other strategic financings. She also has extensive experience with restructurings, workouts and intercreditor negotiations. In addition, Garcia’s transactional experience includes U.S. and cross-border financing transactions involving both public and private companies in a variety of industry sectors.