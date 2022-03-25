President and Chief Executive Officer

Citizens Business Bank

Commercial Banking

David A. Brager has served as Chief Executive Officer of Citizens Business Bank since March 2020. Brager’s professional career includes over 33 years of banking experience with an extensive background in management, commercial lending, business planning, sales and operations. He oversees a wide array of banking, lending, and investing services through 65 business financial centers and three trust office locations serving Southern and Central California. Prior to his promotion to CEO, Brager served as executive vice president of the sales division, overseeing all business financial centers across California. He joined Citizens Business Bank in 2003 as manager of the Fresno business financial center before becoming senior vice president and regional manager of the Central Valley region. Brager is also on the board of directors for the Pacific Bankers Management Institute and the Western Bankers Association. He graduated from Pacific Coast Banking School, which is in partnership with the University of Washington Graduate School of Business.