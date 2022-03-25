Senior Managing Director

JD Merit & Company

Investment Banking

David Moore Victor Barnes’ finance career spans 35 years and covers bulge-bracket investment banking, middle market investment banking, private equity principal investing and corporate strategic planning/M&A/corporate development. Barnes began his career in finance as a Financial Analyst at Morgan Stanley’s Energy & Petrochemical Group in New York City. Barnes was transferred to Morgan Stanley’s Los Angeles Office and has remained in Los Angeles financing community since 1987. In 1999 Barnes was recruited to Houlihan Lokey’s M&A group. Barnes was later recruited to Cowen & Company to run its West Coast financial sponsor coverage group. In 2020 Barnes joined a friend to help execute an aggressive buy & build strategy for residential PV solar sales and installation companies. In a span of only three months, Barnes helped create Lumio, Inc. the fourth largest solar sales and installation company in the United States with EBITDA in excess of $45 million.