Chairman, President & CEO

East West Bank

Commercial Banking

Dominic Ng is chairman, president and chief executive officer of East West Bank, the largest publicly traded bank headquartered in Southern California. Since joining the bank in 1991, Ng has transformed East West from a small savings and loan association with assets of $600 million into a top performing commercial bank with $60 billion in assets and a differentiated focus on the U.S. and China markets. Widely recognized for his business achievements, civic leadership and philanthropic stewardship, Ng has been named one of the 25 most notable Chinese Americans by Forbes and one of the 100 most influential people in Los Angeles by the Los Angeles Times. Ng received United Way Worldwide’s Alexis de Tocqueville Award for his exceptional and sustained leadership. Ng is also a frequent speaker and media contributor on topics ranging from banking, economics, U.S. policy toward China, arts and culture.